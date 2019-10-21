Rome Fire Displaces Two Adults On Skinner Road
Two people were displaced Sunday morning following a fire on Skinner Road in the City of Rome.
The local chapter of the American Red Cross immediately responded to the scene to provide both financial and emotional support.
One of the two adults is eligible for Veteran's Services and both were provided comfort kits containing personal items.
No injuries were reported and the MV Chapter of the Red Cross will continue to be available to help navigate the road to recovery.