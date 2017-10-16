Rome Man Arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband
A Rome man has been arrested for introducing contraband into the Oneida County Jail.
According to Sheriff Rob Maciol, 21-year-old Notorious Holmes was at OCJ visiting an incarcerated acquaintance.
After the visit the inmate was searched and was found to be in possession of a small bag of tobacco. It was determined that the contraband was allegedly passed to the inmate by Holmes.
As a result of the findings, Holmes was arrested and charges with Promoting Prison Contraband and was released on his own Recognizance and will answer the charges at a later date.