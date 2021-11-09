A Rome man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 56-year-old Michael Mayhew pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Authorities say Mayhew admitted to conduct that took place over decades in his Rome home.

That included taking photos and videos of naked children under the age of 12 in December of 2018.

He further admitted that from 2010 to 2015 he downloaded numerous graphic video files of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct from the internet

He also admitted to possessing 184 images of child pornography on an electronic storage device in his home as well as the videos he took in 1993 and 1994 on two separate VHS tapes.

Mayhew faces five to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced on March 9.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Oneida County Sherriff’s Office, Rome Police Department, Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, Oneida County Child Advocacy Center and New York State Police.

