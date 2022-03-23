Utica Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Conspiracy and Distribution

A Utica man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

19-year old Kymani Minnott entered the guilty plea on Tuesday in Federal Court in Syracuse.

The U.S Attorney’s Office says Minott, aka “Bizz,” aka “K-Bizz,” admitted that beginning in March of 2021, he agreed with others to distribute more than 40 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl to customers in the Utica area.

He also admitted to selling about five grams of the fentanyl mixture in Utica.

Minnott will be sentenced on July 14.

He faces a minimum term of 5 years and up to 40 years in prison, a post-incarceration term of at least 4 years and up to life of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $5-million.

This case is being investigated by New York State Police-Special Investigations Unit (NYSP-SIU), investigators from the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, members of the City of Utica Police Department, DEA, ATF, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew McCrobie.

WHAT IS FETANYL?

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine.

Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients, applied in a patch on the skin.

Because of its powerful opioid properties, Fentanyl is also diverted for abuse.

Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin.

Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths.

