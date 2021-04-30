A Rome man has been indicted on a charge of second degree murder for a homicide at the Red Carpet Inn last November.

State Police say Wilfredo Cotto Jr., of Rome, was recently indicted on the murder charge and was arrested. He's do to be arraigned on the charge next week, police said.

The victim, 28-year-old Benjamin Davis, was from Milton, NY, and was found on November 15, 2020, at the Lawrence Street hotel having died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police have not released a motive in the case, nor have they indicated whether they believe Cotto Jr. and Davis knew one another.

The investigation was conducted by New York State Police with assistance from the Rome Police Department, Utica Police Department, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department, and the NYS Parole division.

