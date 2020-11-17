Rome Homicide Victim Identified

State Police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed at the Red Carpet Inn on Lawrence Street in Rome on Sunday.

He’s identified as 28-year old Benjamin Davis of Milton, NY in Ulster County.

Troopers say an autopsy performed by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the official cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are still looking for suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at (315) 366-6000.

.