Rome Murder Suspect Rejects Plea Offer
The man accused of committing murder outside of a Rome bar this summer then leading police on a two-week manhunt rejected a plea offer in court today.
Robert Coffin is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Thomas Shepherd Jr, in mid-August outside of Sammy G's bar in Rome.
The deal Coffin turned down was to plead guilty in exchange for a 23-year sentence, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara said.
After allegedly killing Shepherd, authorities say Coffin fled the area and was captured almost two weeks later in Las Vegas.
Coffin's next court appearance is December 5, McNamara said.