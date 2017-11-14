Rome Murder Suspect Rejects Plea Offer

The man accused of committing murder outside of a Rome bar this summer then leading police on a two-week manhunt rejected a plea offer in court today.

Robert Coffin is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Thomas Shepherd Jr, in mid-August outside of Sammy G's bar in Rome.

The deal Coffin turned down was to plead guilty in exchange for a 23-year sentence, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara said.

After allegedly killing Shepherd, authorities say Coffin fled the area and was captured almost two weeks later in Las Vegas.