Human Skeletal Remains Found Near Utica Marsh, Investigation Continues

Utica Police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered near the Utica Marsh Wildlife Management Area on the city's north side.

Police say officers were notified at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, after remains were located in a wooded area off Barnes Avenue. Responding officers were directed to the scene and confirmed the discovery of what authorities described as human skeletal remains.

At this point, investigators have not identified the person and do not know how long the remains may have been in the area. Those questions are now at the center of an ongoing investigation involving multiple agencies.

The Utica Police Department said it is working closely with the New York State Police and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office as officials attempt to determine the identity of the deceased, the manner of death and how the remains came to be in that location.

There are still many unanswered questions.

Police have not said whether the remains could be connected to any missing persons cases, and investigators have not released information regarding the condition of the remains beyond confirming they were skeletal in nature.

As forensic experts begin their work, authorities are hoping laboratory testing and further investigation will provide answers about who the individual was and what happened.

The Utica Police Department's Major Crimes Unit has been assigned to lead the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (315) 223-3556.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Residents can call the confidential tip line at 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), submit a tip online at mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or use the P3 Tips mobile app. Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest or helps solve a case.

Police said additional information will be released as the investigation develops.

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