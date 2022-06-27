🌊 Splish Splash: When Can I Hit The Pools in Rome, New York This Summer?
Sometimes, all you need is a way to cool down on a hot summer day. Maybe you don't have access to a pool in your back yard. Lucky for you, many cities in New York have public pools that you can take advantage of during the season.
But, when are they open, and is there anything you need to do to be able to swim? We've got all the answers for you.
The City of Rome has several pools for people to utilize over the summer. In order to be able to use them, you either have to pay a fee for entrance, or, you can buy a season swim pass.
Rome Swim Pass Prices:
Individual Resident: $25
Individual Non-Resident $35
Family Pass: Both Resident and Non-Residents – $50
Two of the five pools are full pools, and three are wading pools. "The city pools are generally open five days a week for seven weeks in the summer, starting in late June through mid-August." according to the City of Rome Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Activities.
Here's What We Know About The Pools:
MUNICIPAL POOL
Municipal Pool – 500 W. Embargo Street, Rome — (315) 339-7791
Size: 103’ x 60’ – Depth: 3’9” to 7’9”
Open Mon-Fri: 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.
Dates: July 1-August 16
Amenities: Water Slide
Fee: $1.00 admission for all children and adults
TOSTI POOL
Tosti Pool – 200 6th Street, Rome — (315) 339-7790
Size: 90’ x 50’ – Depth: 3 foot to 10 foot
Open Mon-Fri: 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Open Sat & Sun: 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
Dates: July 1-August 25
Amenities: Diving Board & Tube Water Slide
Fee: $1.00 admission for all children and adults
GRYZIEC FIELD POOL
Gryziec Field Pool – Corner of S. James (700 Block) and Muck Road, Rome — (315) 339-7787
Size: 30’ x 45’ – Depth: 3’6” to 4’6”
Open Mon-Fri: 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
Dates: July 1-August 16
Fee: FREE
GUYER FIELD POOL
Guyer Field Pool – 701 Laurel Street, Rome — (315) 339-7729
Size: 40’ x 40’ – Depth: 1’3” to 1’6”
Open Mon-Fri: 12:00pm-5:00pm
Dates: July 1-August 23
Fee: FREE
STEVEN’S FIELD POOL
Steven’s Field Pool – 740 W. Court Street, Rome — (315) 339-7743
Size: 30’ x 45’ – Depth: 3’6” to 4’6”
Open Mon-Fri: 12:00pm-5:00pm
Dates: July 1-August 16
Fee: FREE