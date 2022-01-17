This Near Million Dollar Central New York Home is The Perfect Party House

Whether it's summertime and you're looking to host a memorable pool party, or it's Central New York winter, the Bills make the Superbowl (fingers crossed) and you're looking to host an awesome big game party, this house is the perfect place for both.

Located in Chittenango, New York (in Madison County) is this near million dollar home with some incredible features that are perfect for entertaining or hosting guests. This six bedroom, 5 bathroom home was built in 2003 on 6.45 acres and covers 6,406 square feet.

The interior of the home includes plenty of great features.

Breakfast Bar

Cathedral Ceiling(s)

Separate/Formal Dining Room

Entrance Foyer

Separate/Formal Living Room

Granite Counters

Great Room

Home Office

Hot Tub/Spa

Jetted Tub

Kitchen Island

Kitchen/Family Room Combo

Pantry

Second Kitchen

Bath in Master Bedroom

The description of the home doesn't even do it justice, thankfully there are 50 photos in the Zillow listing and it is a dream.

Just wait until you see the bar in the basement. I can't even believe that is a bar inside a house - it looks like it is a professional bar that you would find in a popular city.

This house at 2119 Conley Road can be yours for a total price of $990,000.

What's the monthly cost for this home? Here's the breakdown thanks to Zillow.

Principal & interest - $3,386/mo

Mortgage insurance - $0/mo

Property taxes - $2,030/mo

Home insurance - $347/mo

HOA fees - N/A

Utilities - Not included

Doing the math, plus considering the cost of utilities nowadays, it'll probably be somewhere close to the $8,000 range.

See what it's like inside for yourself. Scroll through the photos below.

Let's be honest, New York is a pretty expensive state to live in. Here's where you can expect to pay a pretty penny if you move there this year.

Here were the 10 most expensive places to live in New York State for 2021:

Did you see this house for sale in New York? It looks like it could be the cover of a Disney movie from the outside, but the inside is modern and beautiful. Check it out for yourself.

Located at 422 Cayuga Heights Road in Ithaca , this enchanted storybook Tudor-style home could be yours for only $740,000.

Here's all of the details that you need to know, straight from the realtor:



Floods of natural light, hardwood floors, gothic windows, French doors, glass door knobs & arched doorways are just a few features.

Solidly built w/a stone exterior, spacious circular drive & 4 stories of flexible living.

Recent renovations include totally new kitchen w/granite counter tops, S/S appliances, Thermador stove and a mudroom with radiant floor heart.

Smart light fixtures and a Nest.

Sunroom overlooking backyard is cozy in all seasons.

Large, primary bedroom w/a renovated walk in closet and laundry.

Gorgeous en-suite bath with large shower and ceramic, radiant floor heat.

Finished attic space is lovely for a family/play-room, office, studio.

Partially finished basement with bed/full bath and an exterior door.

Stone patio, an enclosed gazebo to take in low maintenance, forest-like wooded, forever wild surroundings.

Close to Cornell, CHES, shopping.

Move in ready.

Take a look for yourself.

Maybe you've always wanted to own a camp on the water in the Adirondacks? This one is for sale - but has a hefty price tag.