Rome Police Dept. Seeks Public Assistance in Finding Wanted Person of the Week
Rome Police are asking for the public's help in locating their latest Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
According to Rome Captain Kevin James, police are looking for 34-year-old Jesse J. McGinnis of Rome on two Rome City Court Bench Warrants. The first is for Criminal Contempt 1st and the second for Circumvent Interlock - Operating without Device, AUO 2nd, Operating without a License.
The Criminal Contempt 1st warrant is related to a physical domestic violence incident that occurred in June of 2021, James said.
WANTED BY POLICE
Jesse J. McGinnis
Black Male
DOB: 12/06/1987
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 280
James is asking that if anyone has any information about McGinnis's whereabouts, they should not approach him, but instead call the police or call in an anonymous tip to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community-based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
HERE'S HOW YOU CAN SUBMIT A TIP ANONYMOUSLY
If you have any information about McGinnis, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.