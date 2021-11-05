Rome Police Looking For Man Who Robbed Rue-21 Store

Rome Police are investigating a robbery that happened just after 8:00 Thursday night at the Rue-21 store in the Freedom Plaza.

Police say the suspect had a handgun tucked into his waistband.

They say after being confronted by an employee, he ran out of the store with merchandise in the direction of the Shoe Depot.

The suspect is a White male in his 40s or 50s, about 5'6" or 5'7" inches tall, with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rome Police at (315) 3397717.

Businesses and residents in the area are asked to review any surveillance video between 7:30 and 8:30 last night that may include the suspect.

Utica Police K-9 Varick Utica Police K-9 Unit Member Varick

Top 6 Zip Codes In Central New York Where Sex Offenders Live There are nearly 800 registered sex offenders in Oneida County, New York and about 125 in Herkimer County according to homefacts.com. After diving deeper into these numbers, we are breaking down how many sex offenders live in each of our communities in the Mohawk Valley.