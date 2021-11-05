Rome Police Looking For Man Who Robbed Rue-21 Store
Rome Police are investigating a robbery that happened just after 8:00 Thursday night at the Rue-21 store in the Freedom Plaza.
Police say the suspect had a handgun tucked into his waistband.
They say after being confronted by an employee, he ran out of the store with merchandise in the direction of the Shoe Depot.
The suspect is a White male in his 40s or 50s, about 5'6" or 5'7" inches tall, with a medium build.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rome Police at (315) 3397717.
Businesses and residents in the area are asked to review any surveillance video between 7:30 and 8:30 last night that may include the suspect.
