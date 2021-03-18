Rome Police Looking For Shooting Suspect

Rome Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened Wednesday night outside the Byrne Dairy Store on Erie Boulevard East.

Police say the victim was shot in the leg one time near the Canal Street entrance to the Byrne Dairy.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting was not a random incident and they have no reason to believe the public is in any danger.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Rome PD.at (315) 339-7744.

Or you can leave an anonymous tip on the Rome Police Department's website.