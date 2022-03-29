The New York State Department of Transportation has issued a Travel Advisory next week for motorists in the Town of New Hartford and Oneida County.

Phase Two of the Route 8 Bridge project in New Hartford has resumed, with ramp closures starting next week.

Beginning on Tuesday, April 5, motorists traveling through the Route 5/8/12 interchange in New Hartford and Utica can expect to encounter the following long-term, temporary inner loop ramp closures due to the replacement of Route 8 bridge.

Long-Term Temporary Inner Ramp Closures:

Route 5/8/12 westbound/southbound to Route 8 southbound.

Route 8 northbound to Route 5/8/12 westbound/southbound.

Route 8/840 southbound/eastbound to Route 5/12 eastbound/northbound.

Route 5/12 eastbound/northbound to Route 840 westbound.

Access to Route 5/8/12 eastbound/northbound from Route 8 southbound and Route 840 eastbound will be via the Campion Road exit.

Signed detours will advise motorists of the ramp closures and direct traffic to the appropriate detour routes.

Work on the bridge project is expected to last through the summer.

The $12 million projects will replace the bridge carrying State Route 8 over State Route 5 & 12. The interchange provides the connection between the main North-South and East-West arterials in the Greater Utica Area.

The project also calls for the resurfacing of nearby ramps leading to and from Route 8, as well as portions of Routes 5 & 12 near the bridge.

The DOT is reminding motorists to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.

