NY Legislature To Vote On New Congressional Maps
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s legislature is set to vote today on new congressional district maps that will expand Democrats’ influence in New York politics for years to come.
The proposed maps would give the party an advantage in 22 of the state’s 26 congressional districts.
Currently, Republicans hold eight of New York’s 27 seats in Congress.
Democratic leaders have defended the maps as addressing the reality of New York’s population shifts over the past decade.
But the maps will mean re-election trouble for several Republican members of the U.S. House.
Former Winter Olympians From New York
New York State has been represented well in the Winter Olympic Games, from Remsen's Erln Hamlin to Val Bialas of Utica. Here are seven former Olympians with New York ties
This Year's Winter Carnival Ice Palace in Saranac Lake is Totally Tubular
This year's Ice Palace in Saranac Lake is like totally tubular man. The finishing touches are being put on the 80s themed palace for the annual Winter Carnival.