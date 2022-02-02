ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s legislature is set to vote today on new congressional district maps that will expand Democrats’ influence in New York politics for years to come.

The proposed maps would give the party an advantage in 22 of the state’s 26 congressional districts.

Currently, Republicans hold eight of New York’s 27 seats in Congress.

Democratic leaders have defended the maps as addressing the reality of New York’s population shifts over the past decade.

But the maps will mean re-election trouble for several Republican members of the U.S. House.

