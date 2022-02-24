Russia Attacks Ukraine, &#8216;Shattering&#8217; European Peace

Russia Attacks Ukraine, ‘Shattering’ European Peace

MEDYKA, POLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Fire engines parked in front of a sports hall selected to operate as a refugee center in case of a huge influx of refugees from Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in Medyka, Poland. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

By YURAS KARMANAU, JIM HEINTZ, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DASHA LITVINOVA, Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

Ukraine's government said Thursday that Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a "full-scale war" that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.

President Vladimir Putin unleashed Moscow's most aggressive action since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

He deflected global condemnation and cascading new sanctions and threatened any foreign country attempting to interfere.

The chief of the NATO alliance said the "brutal act of war" shattered peace in Europe.

Ukraine and the World's Response to Russia's Attack - February 2022

Russia began a large scale attack on Ukraine, with shelling and explosions documented in several cities indicating an assault. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned other countries of "consequences you have never seen" if they interfere with Russia's attack. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is asking for assistance defending Ukraine from its aggressors. In the meantime thousands of Ukrainians are now refugees, fleeing to countries like Poland overnight.

Wynn Hospital at MVHS Construction Tour in Utica, NY

MVHS's Bob Schoefield ushered a tour of the current state of construction at the new Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica on Friday, February 11, 2022. The project is on-schedule and is expected to be completed and open in Fall of 2023.Bill

"A Star is Born" 23 Celebs Who Were Born in Upstate New York

Chuck D'Imperio

Own a Part of Your Childhood, The Catskill Game Farm is For Sale!

If you grew up in the Hudson Valley or tri-state area, the likelihood is you visited the Catskill Game Farm. If you're looking to relive those sweet childhood memories why not buy The Old Catskill Game Farm?
Filed Under: NATO, russia, Ukraine, vladimir putin
Categories: Associated Press, National News, World News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top