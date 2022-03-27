New York Governor Warns of Ukraine Aid Scams
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drags on and stories of human suffering top the daily news, tugging at hearts, New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she wants to make sure residents are careful about requests for money to help Ukraine that may be coming from less honorable sources.
Hochul points out New York is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States and New Yorkers always are there to help in times of crisis but she cautions against those who are already trying to commit fraud and take advantage of the kindness of others.
The Democrat says be aware scammers often use social media, unsolicited emails, phone calls or text messages to ask for donations. Many times they request payments to an app, wire the money to an offshore bank account or buy gift cards. Some recent scams are requesting donations in cryptocurrency like Bitcoin that is hard to track.
Always protect your personal information.
If you suspect you have encountered a fraudulent attempt to collect donations, you can file a complaint with the New York State Division of Consumer Protection at https://dos.ny.gov/file-consumer-complaint. The Consumer Assistance Hotline is available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1-800-687-1220.