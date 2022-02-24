Russians React with Shock, Outrage to Attack on Ukraine
By DASHA LITIVNOVA, Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — When Russians woke up to the news of their country launching an attack on Ukraine, many experienced shock, disbelief and outrage.
Emotional social media posts condemning the move, open letters demanding the attack stop and calls for protests came pouring in Thursday morning.
But Russian authorities were not having it, swiftly cracking down on activists who tried to rally people and pressuring the country's media into toeing the official line.
Ukraine and the World's Response to Russia's Attack - February 2022
Russia began a large scale attack on Ukraine, with shelling and explosions documented in several cities indicating an assault. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned other countries of "consequences you have never seen" if they interfere with Russia's attack. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is asking for assistance defending Ukraine from its aggressors. In the meantime thousands of Ukrainians are now refugees, fleeing to countries like Poland overnight.
