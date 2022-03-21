Send Words of Inspiration on CNY ‘Sunflowers for Ukraine’ Postcards

You can send words of encouragement and inspiration to those suffering in Ukraine on postcards featuring sunflowers from around Central and Western New York.

A local photographer has created “Sunflowers for Ukraine” to help the citizens of Ukraine and he's already raised $25,000 in two days. John Kucko is selling a set of 15 postcards featuring pictures of sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower, he has captured from around the region.

Kucko has been talking about how to raise money for those suffering in the war waged by Russia in Ukraine but it was his wife, Charla, who came up with the sunflowers theme.

Ultimately, we’d love for folks to write notes of inspiration on some of the postcards and send them to Ukraine children who have been moved to other schools in neighboring countries.

$10 from each set will be donated to two organizations. ROC MAIDAN, the fundraising arm of the Ukraine Culture Center of Rochester and the Polish Red Cross. "Money raised will go to help them continue their support of the refugees. Funds will also go directly to people who remain in Ukraine."

You can pre-order the postcards online.

Sunflowers for Ukraine in Rome

Wagner Farms in Rome, New York is donating 10% of all sunflower-related items sold this year to help Ukraine.

As local has become global... we all will be affected greatly in the coming months from the past events in Ukraine. Wagner Farms unites with our customers to show our support for them.

A percentage of sales from season passes, general admissions to the Event Center, cut stem sunflower sales, and Ukrainian garlic will go to helping citizens in Ukraine.

Get more information by visiting Wagner Farm's Facebook page.

