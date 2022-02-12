Russo Brothers To Direct ‘Superfudge’ Adaptation At Disney+

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will be adapting Judy Blume’s best-selling children's novel Superfudge into an animated film for Disney+. The news was announced on Monday by Ayo Davis, Disney Branded Television's president, during the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour (via CBR). Amos Vernon and Nunio Randazzo will pen the script for the movie, which will be produced by the Russo Brothers’ own AGBO.

“Twelve-year-old Peter Hatcher almost has it all — two boomer parents, a perfect though slightly odorous turtle, his very own bedroom in a cramped Manhattan apartment, a ride-or-die best friend Jimmy and eight whole weeks of summer vacation ahead of him — with just one massive problem,” reads the official plot synopsis from Disney+. “Farley Drexel Hatcher, his 3-year-old brother, aka Fudge. Fudge isn’t just a problem; he is a tornado, a tsunami, a superstorm, an arctic bomb of chaos and destruction. And when Fudge runs away under Peter's watch, an epic family adventure across NYC ensues.”

Superfudge, which was published in 1980, is the third novel in Blume’s Fudge series — right in between Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing and Otherwise Known as Sheila The Great. This will be the first time that Superfudge is adapted for the big screen, although the book had a spinoff television sitcom that ran on ABC from 1995 to 1997.

The Russo Brothers are best known for helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame. It’ll be interesting to see how they’ll take on a smaller-scale story such as this one. Superfudge will debut on Disney+, and if you don't have a subscription yet, you can sign up here.