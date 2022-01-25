FOR SALE: This New Hartford Bakery Could Make You Some Serious Dough

Looking for a new business venture this year? There's an opportunity to purchase one of the most iconic bakeries in the Mohawk Valley.

Salvatore's Bakery, located at 9270 Kellogg Road in New Hartford, has been run by its current owner since 1983. He's looking to retire, so he's motivated to sell the business he's poured his heart and soul into.

Salvatore’s Italian Bakery and Bagel Shoppe has all of your favorite treats, from homemade bagels and classic Italian bread to tomato pie, pasta fagioli and so much more! Stop in for breakfast, lunch, or a treat anytime, or call to place your order and we’ll deliver!

Although the operation is located currently on Kellogg Road, the price tag is specifically for rights to the business, and all the inventory and equipment. The building is currently leased, but can be purchased directly from the landlord for an additional cost.

Get our free mobile app

There's also two things that, to me, stand out about this listing: the owner is willing to help finance, and the owner is willing to stay for an agreed upon time frame to work with the new owners to guide them through the operation. That shows the business is cared for and well operated.

The 3,843 square foot operation that is Salvatore's Bakery can be yours for $525,000 with an estimated payment of $2,270 per month.

If anyone knows anything about this business, it's that it is very popular. There's really great foot traffic and it's well established in the Mohawk Valley community, not just New Hartford.

Take a look at everything included for yourself by scrolling through the photos below. IF you're looking for an awesome investment to make this year, Salvatore's Bakery is calling for you.

You Could Be The New Owner of Salvatore's Bakery Salvatore's Bakery has been open since 1983. The current owner has decided it's time for him to retire, so he's selling the business. It could be yours for $525,000. Take a look inside.

FOR SALE: This Utica Bar Has So Much Potential To Make You Great Money The Sanctuary is a two floor bar transformed from an old church. It is located as the gateway into Utica’s Brewery District, It is located is moments away from Downtown, nearly 1,000 recently renovated Loft Style apartments, many office buildings, and the forthcoming Wynn Hospital.



Do you have any ideas on how to attract customers to the space? Great. Next step is the investment which is a pretty penny. It's currently on the market for $1,800,000.

We All Wish These Businesses Would Come to Utica/Rome in 2022 From food chains to activities to stores - these are all business locals wish would come to the Utica/Rome area in 2022. Do you agree?