Police: Threat Made At Sam’s Club + Walmart in Cheektowaga

If you live in the Cheektowaga area, you probably have already heard from your friends and neighbors that the Sam's Club on Union has closed early for the day. That is because of some threats.

Sam's Club on Union is not the only business that was apparently threatened today. According to a Facebook post from the Amherst Police, they received notice of a threat to 4 different area shopping centers in the area.

Sam's Club on Union in Cheektowaga

Tops on Union Road

Tops at University Plaza across from UB South

Walmart on Sheridan

You can see the screenshot that the Amherst Police posted below, that is a copy cat of the events that happened in Buffalo, New York on Saturday in Jefferson Avenue.

Buffalo Mass Shooting: Multiple Fatalities

