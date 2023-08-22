Upstate NY Man Accused Of Sexual Assault of Child For Years
New York State Police have arrested a man accused of raping a child several times over the course of several years.
Bail is set at $200,000 cash/$400,000 bond for 39-year-old Matthew D. McLean of Mexico, NY. He's charged with Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the first-degree - a class B felony - and two counts of Sexual Abuse in the first-degree - a D level felony.
The accusation is that over a five-year period between 2007 and 2012, McLean subjected a child under the age of eleven to sexual intercourse multiple times per week.
To protect the victim's identity, investigators have not said if McLean had any relation to the victim, or how the alleged sexual assaults were allowed to repeatedly occur over such a long period of time.
The suspect is being held in the Oswego County Jail and is due for his next court appearance in Oswego County Court on September 19.
Authorities ask anyone with information on McLean to contact NYSP at 315-366-6000.
In announcing the arrest, troopers said the Troop D Computer Crime Unit was assisted in the case by Homeland Security Investigations.
