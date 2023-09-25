A 36-year-old Mohawk Valley man stands accused of unwanted sexual contact with a minor on multiple occasions and has been arrested by State Police.

Troopers have charged Lee Horning Jr of Gloversville with two counts of rape in the first degree and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Last month, investigators say they received information that Horning had inappropriate sexual contact with a child. It is alleged that the sexual contact occurred in August of this year, and again earlier this month at a location in the town of Edinburg, NY, police said.

Horning Jr was arraigned on the charges and sent to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility with bail said at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond, or $250,000 secured bond, police said.

The investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

