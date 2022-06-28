What Is The Scariest Roller Coaster In All Of New York State?

Have you ever wanted to the ride the scariest roller coaster in all of New York State? Take a ride on the Coney Island Cyclone.

The Coney Island Cyclone is a wooden roller coaster at Luna Park in Coney Island. For those that don't know, Coney Island is located in Brooklyn. The coaster opened to the public on June 26th, 1927. The Cyclone reaches a maximum speed of 60 miles per hour. It may not be the fastest or tallest in New York, but it's one of the scariest. It reaches a maximum height of 85 feet.

Aviator Charles Lindbergh was said to have ridden the Cyclone two years after it opened, and reportedly called the experience "greater than flying an airplane at top speed"."

TripAdvisor is where you will find why the ride is deemed scary:

This is by far one of the scariest and loudest sounding wooden roller coaster in the borough of Brooklyn. If you like wooden coasters, this is an excellent coaster to ride. This ride is fun but scary...it still has a lot of the old parts. If you wear glasses I suggest taking it off before the ride..I almost lost mine with the sharp turns it has. But overall a great ride."

So the ride is fun, but scary due to it's age. The ride isn't a stranger to death. At least three people have died after riding the Cyclone.

The first death happened on May 26th, 1985. A 29-year-old man was killed when he stood up and hit his head on a crossbeam. The next death happened on August 23rd, 1988, a 26-year-old man was killed after falling from the coaster. The next death didn't happen until 2007 when 53-year-old Keith Shirasawa suffered several crushed vertebrae in his neck while riding the Cyclone. He died four days later due to complications during surgery.

The Cyclone was named a New York city landmark in 1988, and a National Historic Landmark in 1991. Take the ride yourself, find out how online here.

