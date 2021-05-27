Talk about being the center of attention. This Sylvan Beach osprey family has all eyes on them as the clock ticks toward the amusement park's opening.

Between all the COVID-19 protocol and restrictions and the awkward placement of the osprey family on the rollercoaster tracks, the Sylvan Beach Amusement Park is opening later than usual this year. Still, they're not complaining because they ARE opening.

Get our free mobile app

We spoke with the amusement park manager Darlene, and she told us they are working with the Department of Environmental Conservation to relocate the nest nearby. Unfortunately, they have no way of knowing if any of the eggs have hatched as the male osprey is very aggressive. Darlene, if they could go up one of the ramps, they get a good look, but the male instantly attacks.

Sylvan Beach Amusement Park is doing their best not to disturb the family in the making and working abound them. They've been keeping busy painting, opening up the rides, sprucing up the park, hiring help, and generally getting ready for the opening weekend, June 26 and 27. They will fully open for the 2021 summer season on Thursday, July 1st through Monday, July 5th, and continue with Thursdays through Sundays and holiday Monday's through Labor Day.

They have super-secret things in the works but plan on making the big announcement in the coming weeks.

The rich history of the Historic Sylvan Beach Amusement Park dates back to the 1870s. The rollercoaster is a portable steel roller coaster called the Galaxy with a double out and back layout that has two high-speed helixes at each end. It's 45 feet high with a top speed of 35 MPH.

Osprey Pair in Rome Continue Their Mating Ritual for Two More Weeks Pair of Osprey mates in Rome continue their mating ritual two weeks after they first started.

Osprey Pair's Nest Under Attack in Rome A male and female Osprey, mating and nesting eggs for weeks is attacked and taken over by another male bird.

Osprey in Rome Preparing Nest For Babies Pair of Osprey mates in Rome nesting, courting, and preparing for babies.

Three Week Old Eaglets Born Near Susquehanna River Three week old eaglets born in the wild near Susquehanna River

Black River Eagle Pair Tending Their Eggs