Fearsome Sighting Outside of One Hudson Valley Home [PHOTOS]

Not something you want to see every day...

The last thing anyone wants to see when you're relaxing outside is a big snake slithering by. It seems like this summer there's been a ton of snake sightings and many people are trying to figure out what kind of snakes are in their yard. One Hudson Valley resident recently saw a snake and she's trying to get more information about it. Is it poisonous? Is it dangerous? What is it?

What's the story behind the snake?

The snake (pictured below) was photographed by a resident who lives in Garrison, NY. She wasn't alarmed by it, but she noticed it was slithering around in her yard and wanted to know more. Ick...

More snakes in the Hudson Valley:

I think we're going to need to start a snake gallery here. A snake was recently found hiding under a rock in a local pond and it allegedly took the fish from the pond. Another scary surprise was a snake that was photographed in a local yard and it looks like something out of a scary movie.

I can't even explain this last snake, it's like something straight out of a Jurassic Park movie. Ugh.

If you know what kind of snake it is or more information about it, send us a message on the station app. Also, please don't go out and harm any snakes. They can be frightening to look at, but we all have to exist together.

