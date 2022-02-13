A school bus driver from Troy is facing multiple charges after police say he was driving drunk.

New York State Police stopped 43-year-old Harry Olivier at approximately 8:34pm on Friday, February 11, 2021. Emergency services personnel said that they received reports that s school bus driver "was driving erratically as he operated a school bus on I-88 in the Town of Schoharie." When he was pulled over Olivier was driving members of the Cohoes girls basketball team. The Cohoes Girls Varsity Basketball Team had a game against Cobleskill that began at 6:30pm on February 11th.

Police say that troopers administered a sobriety test on the side of the road and was subsequently taken into custody, suspected of driving under the influence. He was then brought to the State Police barracks in Cobleskill where, according to troopers, he provided a breath sample registering a .06% blood alcohol content, which is over the legal limit for the type of vehicle he was driving when stopped.

The driver's employer, Durham Student Services, sent another bus driver to take over and complete the trip for the students.

Olivier was charged with the following:

Three counts of Driving While Intoxicated - Leandra's Law

Eleven counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Olivier was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to answer the charges in Schoharie Town Court on February 28, 2022.

In a letter posted online Cohoes City School District Superintendent Peggy O'Shea said that a coach from Cohoes had called police after becoming concerned about the behavior of the bus driver.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

