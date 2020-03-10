Schools To Shut Down For 2 Weeks In NY Suburb ‘Containment Area’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is closing schools, houses of worship and large gathering spots for two weeks in a “containment area” centered in suburban New Rochelle.

It's the heart of what Cuomo described Tuesday as the nation's largest a cluster of cases of the coronavirus.

Cuomo says the state will send National Guard troops to help deliver food and clean surfaces in the area, a 1-mile-radius around a point near a synagogue connected to some existing cases.

Schools will close for two weeks starting Friday, and state and local officials are working to determine “large congregate facilities or gathering places” that also will shut down.