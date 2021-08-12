Schumer; Baseball Hall Of Fame Funding A Home Run For Tourism

Senator Charles Schumer is announcing a $4.7 million federal grant for the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Schumer says the funding will provide financial support to recover from the pandemic.

He says the federal assistance will help the Hall of Fame deal with the tremendous hit to their bottom-line caused by COVID-19, and fully recover as the economy opens back up.

“The National Baseball Hall of Fame is the beating heart of Cooperstown and critically important to not only the Upstate NY economy, but the history of America,” said Senator Schumer. “Museums were among the first to shut down at the start of the pandemic and will be among the last to fully recover. Local businesses in Otsego County depend on the thousands of visitors drawn to this world-renowned attraction. I am proud to deliver this vital federal funding for the National Baseball Hall of Fame that nothing short of a home run for Cooperstown, Otsego County, and baseball fans across America”

Cultural institutions like museums were folded into the Save Our Stages bill following Schumer’s effort to include them in the final deal to pass the Save Our Stages Act and $15 billion in emergency relief into law as part of last December’s COVID package.

He also fought to include an additional $1.25 billion in funding for the Save Our Stages program in the American Rescue Plan passed in March.

The 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on September 8 at 1:30 on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center

The ceremony will honor the Class of 2020: Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller.

