Former MLB Stars In Upstate NY, Here’s How You Can Meet Them
More than two dozen former Major League Baseball stars are getting together to re-live the glory days sandlot-style.
The annual Hall of Fame Classic returns on Saturday, May 27, at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown featuring a representative of every MLB team. Managing the rosters are non-other than six Baseball Hall of Famers (see below).
Tickets are $20 for grandstand seats, $15 for the baseline and $13 in the outfield and are available here or by calling (407) 564-8059.
Here is the complete roster, along with the team they are representing:
San Francisco Giants - Jeremy Affeldt
Affeldt played seven of his 14 MLB season with the Giants, including the 2009 season where he posted a 1.73 ERA over 74 relief appearances.
Florida Marlins - Jorge Cantu
Cantu spent much of his career as a third baseman, three of which came with the Fish. His best years in Florida came in 2008 and 2009, when Cantu slugged a total of 45 HRs to go along with an impressive 195 RBI.
Milwaukee Brewers - Jeff Cirillo
One of the few members of the Brew Crew who can say he played for the team as both when it was both an AL and NL club. He spent 8 of his 14-years with Milwaukee and was a two-time All Star.
Cleveland Guardians - Rajai Davis
A 14-year-pro, Davis hit an unforgettable game-tying Game 7 Home Run in the Cleveland-Chicago World Series in 2016.
Minnesota Twins - Brian Dozier
Dozier played seven seasons with Twins, while earning an All Star nomination and gold glove for his solid defense up the middle.
Colorado Rockies - Brian Fuentes
Fuentes was a four-time MLB All Star over his twelve seasons, with three of those AS appearances coming with the Rockies.
San Diego Padres - Greg Garcia
Garcia spent seven seasons in the MLB, playing his final two in San Diego where he posted career bests in RBI and batting average.
Atlanta Braves - Cory Gearrin
Gearrin played his first three big league campaigns in Atlanta.
Jeremy Gutherie - Kansas City Royals
Guthrie played 13-MLB seasons and posted a combined 28 wins in 2013 and 2014 with the Royals.
Texas Rangers - Bryan Holaday
His decade in 'Bigs' saw Holaday play for six MLB clubs, including the Texas Rangers.
Garrett Jones - Pittsburgh Pirates
Over his five seasons in Pittsburgh, Jones posted 21 or more homers three times including his career best of 27 in 2012.
Boston Red Sox - Ryan Lavarnway
A ten-year MLB catcher and first baseman, Lavarnway played for seasons at Fenway.
Los Angeles Dodgers - James Loney
Loney's run with the Dodgers came between 2006 and 2012, including a three-year span that saw Loney post 268 RBI from 2008-2010.
Oakland Athletics - Terrance Long
A Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2000, Long spent have of his 8-MLB season in Oakland.
Washington Nationals - Gerardo Parra
A 12-season Major Leagues, Parra was twice a Gold Glove winner.
Baltimore Orioles - Chris Ray
This MLB reliever posted a sub-3.00 ERA for two of his six seasons.
Houston Astros - Josh Reddick
Reddick won a Gold Glove with Oakland in 2012 and a World Series with Houston in 2017.
Cincinnati Reds - Pokey Reese
Reese won a pair of Gold Gloves at second base for the Reds, and posted a .285 batting average while with the Reds in 1999.
Philadelphia Phillies - J.C. Romero
Romero was primarily a reliever over his 14-MLB seasons, including an impressive run with the Phillies in 2008 helping the team to a World Series.
Seattle Mariners - Ryan Rowland-Smith
An arm than threw Big-League-stuff, starting nearly 50 games during his time in the majors.
New York Mets - Glendon Rusch
Rusch pitched 12 years in the majors and posted a career best 11 wins with the Mets during the team's World Series run in 2000.
New York Yankees - Brendan Ryan
Ten-seasons in the majors as a solid infield glove. Plus, who could forget the handlebar mustache he donned in pinstripes?
Toronto Blue Jays - Travis Snyder
Snyder clubbed a career-best 14 Home Runs while with the Blue Jays in 2010
St. Louis Cardinals - Ed Spiezio
You'll need to go way back for this one. Ed Spiezio won World Series titles with the Cardinals in 1964 and 1967. He also the father of Scott Spiezio.
Los Angeles Angels - Scott Spiezio
Reliable in the field or at the plate, Spiezo's MLB career lasted a dozen seasons.
Chicago White Sox - Matt Thornton
A MLB reliever who played 14-years in the majors, including eight seasons with the White Sox.
Detroit Tigers - Alex Wilson
A reliever with nasty stuff had his best seasons with the Tigers in 2015 and 2016.
Arizona Diamondbacks - Chris Young
More than half of his 13-MLB season came in Arizona, including four campaigns with 20 or more HR.
This year's managers are all Hall of Fame inductees in Cooperstown. They are: Bert Blyleven, Rollie Fingers, Fergie Jenkins, Jim Kaat, Jack Morris, and Lee Smith.