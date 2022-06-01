Sears Closing Nearly 100 Hometown Stores Including One in Upstate New York

A once-popular retail giant is almost no more. Nearly 100 Sears Hometown stores are closing their doors for good in the next month or two, including one in Upstate New York.

Transformco, the company that acquired Sears Hometown in 2019, plans to hold liquidation sales and shut several stores around the country.

Sears To Close 72 More Stores After 26th Quarter Of Declining Profits Getty Images loading...

New York Sears Closing

The only New York Sears Hometown Store on the chopping block is in Potsdam. The location is holding a Store Closing Liquidation event through June 27, according to their Facebook page.

You can see a list of stores closing at KREM.

Sears To Close Their Last Store In New York City Getty Images loading...

Central New York Sears

Central New York hasn't had a Sears in some time. The store in Sangertown Square Mall closed in June 2016. Rome's Sears Outlet followed a year later.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

The days of brick-and-mortar stores are long gone with more and more people shopping online nowadays. A number of big retailers have closed stores over the past several years and the pandemic only made things worse.

New at Sangertown Square Mall

It's not all bad news though. New stores are opening up in Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. The most recent was Beyond Reality with 6 state of the art virtual reality escape rooms.

Credit - Richie's Plank Experience/Beyond Reality Credit - Richie's Plank Experience/Beyond Reality loading...

There's also a lounge where you can hang with friends and enjoy a variety of Oculus Quest 2 games, including the popular Beat Saber.

Credit - Beyond Reality via Facebook Credit - Beyond Reality via Facebook loading...

Walk the Plank

Even if you're not scared of heights, the immersive plank walking experience will leave you breathless. Imagine being on top of a tall building. There's a thin plank jutting out over traffic below and helicopters above. Could you walk out on it? Then jump off the end?

Credit - Richie's Plank Experience Credit - Richie's Plank Experience loading...

Check them out on Facebook or at BeyondRealityny.com.

