This New York High School Sport Isn’t Just For The Boys Anymore

How have I missed this? Girls flag football has arrived and we can see it here in the Southern Tier. Last year, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that they will be running a pilot program for a girls' flag football season.

The idea behind it is that it gives a chance for another girls' sport during the spring season when there are fewer options than in the fall. Section IV would be one of six participating regions.

Participating High Schools In Section IV Girls' Flag Football

Chenango Valley High School hosted this season’s opening event which featured competing teams; Chenango Valley, Horseheads, Ithaca, Norwich, Binghamton, Owego, and Union-Endicott. Athletes at the event were able to gain new knowledge and skills of the game from area coaches and Super Bowl champion and former New York Giants lineman Rich Seubert.

The Section IV girls' flag football season began on April 30th and the uniforms that are wearing have been donated by Nike. The response to this new high school sport has been positive and the young ladies seem to be having a good time.

