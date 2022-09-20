Could you imagine having millions of dollars to be able to afford this penthouse's monthly mortgage rate of $1,172,859? Don't get me wrong, it's absolutely beautiful, but that price tag is insane.

It's located at the tallest building in the world: 217 West 57th Street in New York City is the Central Park Tower. This $250,000,000 penthouse that just hit the real estate market is located. It has 23 rooms: 7 bedrooms, 9 and a half bathrooms and just over is 17,000 square feet.

The lower level highlight is the signature spiral staircase. It also features the grand salon, a dining room, an observatory, a library, a media room, a serving kitchen with a breakfast/family room, and a pair of guest/staff bedrooms.

On the second level sit five bedroom suites, each one a temple of luxury and respite. The park-facing primary suite boasts a sitting room, a pair of dressing rooms and en-suite bathrooms. Each of the remaining bedrooms has ample closet space and en-suite bathrooms. There is also a bonus room for gaming/recreation.

Get our free mobile app

The top level holds the private ballroom with access to a terrace. Additionally, there are two powder rooms, a coat room, a professional-grade catering kitchen with separate service entry, a private study, and room for a gym.

With four exposures and unobstructed New York City views, the eye skips over the verdant expanse of Central Park, the pulsating lights of the Midtown and Downtown skylines, and the serene waterways that girdle Manhattan. The vistas from all rooms are so vast and far-reaching one can almost see the horizon bend. Its unrivaled pair of baronial rooms–a 1,500 sf grand salon and a nearly 2,000 sf private ballroom–are truly empyrean, featuring glass curtain walls with the entire City as a backdrop and soaring 27-ft ceilings.

Take a bit of a look inside and see the blueprints for yourself.

See Inside The 250 Million Dollar Penthouse Now For Sale in New York City If you had the money, would you buy this penthouse? It's located at the tallest building in the world: 217 West 57th Street in New York City is the Central Park Tower. This $250,000,000 penthouse that just hit the real estate market is located. It has 23 rooms: 7 bedrooms, 9 and a half bathrooms and just over is 17,000 square feet.

This Catskills Home is An Architectural Masterpiece - Or Is It?