See the Stunning $175 Million Beachfront Mansion That Is NY’s Priciest Home

Bespoke Real Estate/zillow.com

This stunner may be the true definition of the title "dream home."

I know. For most of us mere mortals, a $175 million dollar dream home is just that - a dream. But when it comes down to it, aren't dreams about imagining the impossible is possible? Dream homes are all about imagining yourself living in that ultimate destination, and the most expensive home for sale in the Empire State is the true definition of the saying.

So for now, let's suspend all disbelief and dream a little, because this Southampton, New York home listed on Zillow would be a dream come true for any of us, including those who could afford the eye-opening price tag.

The dreamiest part of this home? Location, location, location. This 15,000-square-foot beauty rests between the Atlantic Ocean on one side and a bay on the other in the exclusive Southampton community.

