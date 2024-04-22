Senate Candidate to Hold Run & Walk Event for U.S. Army Reserve

The Democrat candidate for New York State Senate has announced, he's holding a run/walk event to commemorate the 116th birthday of the U.S. Army Reserve. James Meyers will lead a group of walkers and runners in recognition of the dedicated service of 200,000 Army Reserve Soldiers and civilians on Sunday, April 28th at 12 noon from the Clark Mills Road parking lot of the Rayhill Memorial Recreational Trail in the Village in Whitesboro.

“My service in the United States Army and Army Reserve has helped to shape and prepare me to serve the constituents of the 53rd District. As a candidate for New York State Senate, it is my privilege to honor those who are serving and have served our country,” stated Meyers.

Meyers says there is no fee, but participants can donate to the Utica Center for Development and Central New York Veterans Outreach Center by clicking https://www.ucdevelopment.org/. Participants can walk or run as far as they like. Runners will start at 12:15, and walkers will begin at 12:30.

Meyers is challenging incumbent NYS Senator Joseph A. Griffo in the November election.

“In these turbulent political times, our veterans, communities, and country need leaders like James Meyers, who would serve the 53rd district, defend the Constitution, and always put our democracy first,” stated John Soltz, Chairman of VoteVets PAC.

