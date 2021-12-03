Senate Passes Stopgap Bill Averting Shutdown and Funding Government Through Mid-February; Bill Headed to Biden
NEWS BRIEF:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate passes stopgap bill averting shutdown and funding government through mid-February; bill next goes to Biden.
The Most Popular Christmas Movies of All-Time
10 Photos That Remind You Just How Much Litter America Produces
10 Photos That Remind You Just How Much Litter and Pollution America Produces
Ornaments Made by Clinton Elementary School Students On Display in Nation’s Capital
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is displaying Christmas ornaments made by fifth grade students at Clinton Central Elementary School at her office in the nation’s capital.
LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born
With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.