Senate Passes Stopgap Bill Averting Shutdown and Funding Government Through Mid-February; Bill Headed to Biden

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 2: Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and an aide walk through the Senate subway on his way to a vote at the U.S. Capitol on December 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. With a deadline at midnight on Friday, Congressional leaders are working to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government and avoid a government shutdown. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEWS BRIEF:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate passes stopgap bill averting shutdown and funding government through mid-February; bill next goes to Biden.

The Most Popular Christmas Movies of All-Time

10 Photos That Remind You Just How Much Litter America Produces

10 Photos That Remind You Just How Much Litter and Pollution America Produces

Ornaments Made by Clinton Elementary School Students On Display in Nation’s Capital

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is displaying Christmas ornaments made by fifth grade students at Clinton Central Elementary School at her office in the nation’s capital.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born

With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.
Filed Under: joe biden, united states senate
Categories: Associated Press, National News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top