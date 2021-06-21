Severe thunderstorms may bring an isolated tornado to Central New York, just a few weeks after one touched down in Lee Center.

The National Weather Service says scattered severe storms could contain damaging damaging winds, hail, lightning, and a possible tornado late this afternoon and tonight (6/21-6/22).

A round of scattered severe thunderstorms is expected this afternoon through early evening in Central New York. The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and frequent lightning. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Flooding is also possible after short bursts of heavy rain over the weekend has saturated the ground already.

Credit - Noaa.gov

Tornado in Lee Center

Tornadoes are rare, but they do happen in Central New York. A small tornado touched down in Lee Center on Thursday, June 3. "This tornado was very unusual in that it came from a shower, no thunder was reported," the National Weather Service tweeted.

A 100-year-old barn on Pritchard's Farm, on Sulphur Springs Road in Lee, was leveled by the storm. Almost all the cattle had been moved to safety as the storm approached. However, one cow and a few chickens were lost. A raffle is being held to raise money for cleanup costs.

Credit - Dave Kaminski

National Weather Service Forecast

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 PM. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 11 PM, then a chance of showers. Low around 54. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 1 PM. Cloudy, with a high near 63. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunshine returns Wednesday and will hang around through Friday. There are more chances of showers just in time for the weekend.

