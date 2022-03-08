Shell Says it Will Stop Buying Russian Oil, Natural Gas

By DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas.

The energy giant also said Tuesday that it will shut down its service stations and other operations in the country amid international pressure for companies to sever ties over the invasion of Ukraine.

Shell says in a statement that it would withdraw from all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas and liquefied natural gas, "in a phased manner."

The decision comes just days after Ukraine's foreign minister criticized Shell for continuing to buy Russian oil, lashing out at the company for continuing to do business with President Vladimir Putin's government.

