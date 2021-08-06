Sheriff: Aide Who Accused Cuomo Files Criminal Complaint

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Albany County Sheriff’s office says a woman who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her breast at the governor’s state residence has filed a criminal complaint against him.

The complaint was filed Thursday with the sheriff’s office.

It is the first known instance where a woman has made an official report with a law enforcement agency over alleged misconduct by Cuomo.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says it is possible the Democratic governor could be arrested if investigators determine he committed a crime.

Cuomo’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

He has denied touching anyone inappropriately.

