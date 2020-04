Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is inviting the public to join him for a virtual “Sheriff’s Community Coffee” event this Friday morning.

The event will be hosted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and will begin at 10:00.

You’re invited to sit down with the Sheriff and have a cup of coffee or your favorite morning beverage.

If you have a question you’d like to ask Sheriff Maciol, e-mail them to communityaffairs@oneidacountysheriff.us.