Sheriff Robert M. Maciol Issues Firework Warning

Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol is reminding all Central New York residents on what fireworks are legal, and which are illegal.

The sheriff tells The Rome Sentinel that some sparklers and other modest

fireworks are legal over the July 4 period — most types of fireworks are still illegal.

Maciol said that law enforcement agencies across the county have seen a “significant increase” in the number of fireworks-related complaints over the past several weeks, especially at night. Maciol said that “nearly all” of the complaints involved the types of fireworks that are illegal, which is any type of firework that is lit from the bottom and produces explosion sounds, usually either rising into the air and exploding or projecting into the air."

Examples of illegal fireworks include firecrackers, M80s, flaming balls, bottle rockets, mortars, spinners and roman candles. Complaints on fireworks seem to be at an all time year this season. Just be safe, and aware of your neighbors and friends when you do launch them off.

Here in Oneida County, the laws allow only “sparkling devices” to be used between June 1st and July 5th. Maciol said the law limits the type, size and construction of these sparkling devices, and requires that they be hand held or mounted on a base or spike in the ground. The size must be within 500 grams of pyrotechnic composition.

Anyone who wishes to file a complaint about fireworks in their neighborhood is asked to call the non-emergency phone line for their local law enforcement agency. The non-emergency line for the Sheriff’s Office is 315-736-0141.