Sheriff’s Investigating Deadly Accident In Smithfield

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal one-car crash that happened at about 1:30 Tuesday morning on Old Country Road in the Town of Smithfield.

The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle exited the road and hit a tree, ejecting one of the occupants.

The ejected occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other occupant is in stable condition at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The identities of the two individuals are not being released at this time.