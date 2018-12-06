Gun Found At BOCES In New Hartford, Student Arrested

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Oneida Herkimer Madison BOCES in New Hartford Thursday morning after a handgun was found just outside the Middle Settlement Academy Campus.

School Resource Officers were quickly alerted, the school was placed into a lock-out and the handgun was secured.

Deputies say a student, Ka'Shawn Carter, allegedly brought the handgun to school and prior to entering the building, he hid the handgun near a water spigot outside the building.

Officials say an investigation revealed Carter had no plan to use the gun at the school.

Carter was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The investigation is continuing.