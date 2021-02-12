Sheriff’s Office Arrests Another Top Ten Most Wanted
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says another one of the Sheriff’s Office’s Top Ten Most Wanted has been arrested.
65-year old Trevor McDonald of Utica had been wanted since December of last year on an assault charge.
McDonald was taken into custody on Arthur Street in Utica.
Since the release of the Top Ten Most Wanted in late-January, four fugitives on the list have now been arrested.
