Sheriff’s Office Delivers Turkeys To Utica Food Pantry

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office donated 100 turkeys to the Utica Food Pantry today.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says the turkeys were provided by Trinity Services, which supplies food services to the County Jail, and Smith Packing.

“The Sheriff’s Office is proud to be able to assist one hundred families in our community who are truly in need. There’s nothing more important than family, especially during these challenging times, and I am glad that we can play a small part in making these one hundred Thanksgiving dinners a little brighter. Thank you so much to Trinity Foods and Smith Packing - this would have not been possible without your generous donation," said Maciol.

The Utica Food Pantry will be hosting its 10th annual turkey distribution on Friday.

This year’s event will be a drive-thru distribution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.