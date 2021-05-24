Should Governor Andrew Cuomo Resign? [POLL]

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been in the news a lot over the last year or so and a lot of the news is not good.

Over the last several month's Governor Cuomo has been under investigation with allegations of sexual misconduct. The governor has denied all allegations and has refused to step down. Recently, a Siena Poll says that many New Yorkers do not want Governor Cuomo to resign.

Governor Cuomo has said that he has never inappropriately touched anyone and he denies any type of sexual misconduct. Although some New Yorkers believe that he should resign, many New Yorkers feel that the investigations should play out before he makes that type of move.

A recent poll found that Governor Cuomo would win a fourth term against a generic Republican opponent if an election were held today.

Although his favorability numbers have dropped, he is still seen in a positive light with many New Yorkers. It appears that Governor Cuomo’s favorability is improving among many Democrats. In April his favorability was down to 40%, but it has grown to 44% this month. The increase in favorability is important because he is still under investigation with some serious allegations.

Governor Cuomo may not have done anything illegal if he made sexual advances toward his accusers, but that still doesn’t make it right.

As a businessman, Governor Cuomo should know that it is inappropriate to make sexual advances towards his subordinates. I’m not saying that Governor Cuomo is guilty of anything, the investigation will determine that.

What are your thoughts, do you think that Governor Cuomo should resign amidst sexual misconduct allegations?

