Sidney Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Masonville, New York

A fatal crash remains under investigation in Delaware County, New York.

New York State Police were called to the scene of a collision that took place at approximately 3:26pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022 on State Highway 8 in Masonville.

Aerial View of State Highway 8 and Old Route 8 in Masonville, New York via Google Maps (July 2022)

According to a written release from the NYSP, the preliminary analysis of the crash determined that 54-year-old Joseph A. Beers of Sidney, New York was driving a motorcycle "south on State Highway 8 near Old Route 8 when he left the roadway and struck a guiderail."

State Highway 8 and Old Route 8 in Masonville, New York Photo Credit: Google via Google Maps (July 2022)

There is no word yet on what may have caused Beers to veer off of the road.

Emergency responders from Sidney Emergency Medical Services and the Masonville Fire Department assisted the NYSP at the scene.

Sidney EMS brought Beers to Tri-Town Hospital (A.O. Fox Hospital - Tri-Town Campus) where he was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses, drivers with dashcam footage, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call police.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

