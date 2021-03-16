A new Siena College poll finds that 50% of poll respondents think that Governor Andrew Cuomo should not immediately resign, while 35% say he should. On the subject of sexual harassment allegations from 7 women, 35% of the voters believe that Cuomo is guilty while 24% say he isn't and most respondents were unsure.

The survey also found that 48% of voters say Cuomo will be able to continue performing his duties as governor while the investigation is ongoing with 34% believing he can't.

When it comes to the COVID-19 Relief Bill, 74% approve of it. The poll was taken between March 8 and the 12th.

For more poll results click here.