Sit Down For A Nice Lunch At One Of These 7 Places In & Around Utica

While you may want to go with the fast-food option for convenience, these 7 places will be sure to delight you during your lunch hour.

Finding the right lunch spot can be tough, but when you find it you'll keep going back, again, and again. Maybe you already have one of those spots and want to switch it up, this list is for you. This list also will help you if you can't seem to find a good spot for yourself.

When it comes to a lunch spot, there are a ton of variables. One of which of course is food quality. Some of these spots nail that regardless of what time of day you choose to visit. Some of them have a very casual vibe, in fact, most of them do. That is another factor to consider during your lunch hour, find a place with a good relaxing vibe. The last thing you want when you have an hour away from work is to be in a place that isn't relaxing.

Another thing to keep in mind, which is more than likely the part that is most important to you is distance. If you have an hour of free time, you don't want a 15 or 20-minute ride to a restaurant where inevitably you'll spend at least 45 minutes to have to make that ride right back. Your boss won't enjoy that. No matter where in the Utica area you are, even perhaps in New Hartford, there are options and these are 7 of the best.

7 Of The Best Sit Down Lunch Spots In & Around Utica

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York

From A to Z: Delicious Food Trucks Worth The Visit in Central New York Pizza, ice cream, barbeque, hot dogs, sandwiches and more, there's something for everyone. That's what is so great about the food truck rallies we get to enjoy regularly. The best part? They are all locally owned and operated.

From A to Z: here's just a few that were suggested.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.